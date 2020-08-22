Kristen Bell Shares Update on Dax Shepard's Recovery After Motorcycle Accident

Dax Shepard is on the up and up! Kristen Bell gave an update on her husband's health after his recent motorcycle accident. On Friday, the actress posted a selfie of the two on the couch with Shepard icing his shoulder.

"Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room). Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!" the Good Place star captioned her post, which also included an X-ray of Shepard's shoulder.

Bell also added: "EDIT: for those asking, he was in an accident last friday and shattered his shoulder, broke his pinky and 4 ribs."

Earlier this week, during an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the 45-year-old actor opened up about the accident and said that he needed surgery.

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard -- hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," he explained. "And then someone turned in, as they have the right to, I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

Shepard went on to reveal that he clipped the other rider's bumper and "went over the handlebars and landed pretty hard."

The Bless This Mess star later took to Instagram to show a shirtless pic of his injuries, writing, "Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern. ♥️🍒♥️🍒♥️"

Additionally back in May, Bell detailed how Shepard "crushed all the bones in his hand" during an off-roading trip and was afraid to tell her.

Watch the video below.