Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Share What Really Happened in Cabo Episode of 'Laguna Beach'

Fans of Laguna Beach know by now that what happens in Cabo, never stays in Cabo. The spring break episodes of the popular MTV reality series that chronicled the lives of Laguna Beach, California, teenagers were certainly some of the show's most notorious.

In their Dear Media podcast, Back to the Beach, exes and co-stars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti have been rewatching and recapping the series that skyrocketed them to fame, and this week's episode was all about their first on-camera Cabo trip in season 1.

The duo admitted that they'd been dreading covering the Cabo trip, which they split into two episodes of the podcast. In Tuesday's episode, they specifically discuss the infamous moment when Kristin is dancing on a bar and Stephen is screaming at her and calling her a "slut" before later getting in her face and pushing her.

During the podcast, Stephen said that he was "blacked out drunk" on tequila at the time and did not remember exactly what happened until he saw it on camera.

"That is me literally at my worst right there," Stephen said. "My mom raised me in a good way to treat women, and I believe in that, to be well-mannered, treat you with respect and to obviously never in a million years lay a finger on somebody or anything like that."

He called the scene "the most shocking and brutal moment for myself and my experience in this show," adding, "I was out of control and definitely owe you an apology. So, I am sorry for that."

Stephen took responsibility for the moment, saying it was not, in fact, orchestrated by MTV, but a very real scenario that he was responsible for.

"You're seeing a very immature little boy having his emotions boil over and not processing them in the right way, mixed in with a ton of tequila. And it is a very unhealthy combination," he added. "And frankly, you know, I was embarrassed."

For her part, Kristin was pleased with how she handled the exchange at the time.

"I'm actually proud of how I reacted to you. I stand by it all of these years later because you were in my face yelling at me, calling me a slut, and I was just trying to walk away, and I wasn't trying to react to you," she said. "I was really just trying to remove myself from the situation and just do my thing."

Kristin later confronted Stephen about whether he "hooked up" with Lauren Conrad in Cabo, which was alluded to but never shown in the episode.

"Based off of Lauren's reaction there, I think we can confirm that, you know, something happened down in Cabo," Stephen admitted.

"So, you are a hypocrite," Kristin said, referencing her similar comments in the episode. "What I said was accurate. I stand by everything in this whole episode."

"But this was after, after you just steamrolled my heart 10 times," Stephen defended. "I'm like, OK, all right. You know what? It's done with her."

Of his on-off romance with LC, Stephen added, "There was always something, you know, that Lauren and I had as well. We were always good friends and obviously, you know, it went to something more than that. And the show caught wind of that. We had a lot of fun together too."

As for Kristin and Stephen's current status, the exes addressed that in a recent bonus episode of Back to the Beach.

"We are friends, podcasting partners, and I have been in a relationship for a while," Stephen said. "I am happily in a relationship... Of course, I signed up to do a podcast with my ex-girlfriend from high school, and not too long after that, I met my girlfriend. We've been dating for a while. Her name is Alex. She's wonderful, and I'm very happy. So I'm gonna leave it at that."

"I know you guys are probably very upset, but we're friends," Kristin confirmed. "And I'm very happy for him that he's in a relationship, and I think when I am in a relationship, I'm sure Stephen will be happy for me. So nothing but love for another, but no, nothing romantic is going on."

Back in November 2021, Kristin told ET that she regretted some of her Cabo scenes.

"There were moments from Laguna Beach, like my spring break, you know, my junior, senior years of high school, dancing on bars in Cabo," she said at the time. "Not my best moment, didn't really want my parents to see that at the time. But other than that, I mean, there's nothing that I'm really like, 'Ugh!' I mean, of course there's moments that I'm not proud of, but I don't get embarrassed very easily, and so I don't know, I don't really care."