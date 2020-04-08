Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up to Her 'Laguna Beach' Ex Stephen Colletti

Kristin Cavallari is back at the beach!

The mother of three has returned to California and reunited with a few of her MTV co-stars. On Tuesday, Cavallari, who announced her split from husband Jay Cutler earlier this year, posted a photo with Stephen Colletti, her former fling on Laguna Beach, along with the caption, "2004 or 2020?!"

In the dimly lit pic, the 33-year-old reality star is sitting on Colletti's lap with her arms around him.

Now that she's back on the West Coast, Cavallari is spending time with a lot of old friends, a source tells ET. In addition to her selfie with Colletti, she also shared a pic of her kids hanging out with her other Laguna Beach co-star, Alex Murrel's, children.

"Kids crew," she captioned the summer photo.

Instagram Story

And while Cavallari and Colletti's cozy pic together is sure to spark romance rumors, a source close to the newly single celebrity tells ET that the exes are just friends.

Though there has been no rumblings of a Laguna Beach reboot, Cavallari was to make a cameo on the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings before quarantines were put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spencer Pratt recently reacted to Cavallari's split from Cutler and what he thought of her possibly returning to The Hills.

"I think Kristin is going to be better off," he said on his Speidi Podcast. "I'm excited for her new chapter, hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating."