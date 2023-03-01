Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Broke Up With Someone Over Text

Kristin Cavallari is getting honest about her dating faux pas. On Tuesday's episode of the former reality star's Back to the Beach podcast, which she co-hosts with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti, the 36-year-old admitted that she has previously broken up with men via text.

"I've ended things over text with guys before. I know that's horrible," the mother of three admitted. "When I've been talking to someone for a month and a half or two months, yeah, if I've only hung out with you a couple times and I'm like, 'This is going nowhere.' I actually just recently did that over a text. I know that's pretty f**ked up."

Stephen, who famously dated Kristin in high school and which was documented on their show, Laguna Beach, asked, "How'd it go over?"

"Not great. I got a voice note back," Kristin said. "I got multiple voice notes back. I was like, 'S**t. I should probably send you a voice note, but I don't even want to.'"

Calling her texting split a "cop out," Kristin said, "I'm still f**king heartless, I guess. But no, it was nothing serious so I was just like... it is what it is."

As to why she chose to break up via text, Kristin said, "This guy, essentially, wouldn't let me end it. He just kept fighting it, kept going and kept going."

Noting that the situation is "still a little ongoing," Kristin revealed that she had even sent the mystery man a text trying to end things right before sitting down to record the podcast.

"Last night, I tried to end it and then I was like, 'I've got to go to bed. I can't do this,'" she said. "I woke up this morning. I just, actually before we got on this podcast, I sent a text that was like, 'Hey, just let me know when things settle down for you. We can pick things up later.' And I haven't heard from him yet, so that's not a good sign. He might not be too happy with me, but here we are."

Stephen jokingly offered, "You can give him my number, and I'll prep some advice to him. Just kidding, please don't."

The exes have confirmed that despite doing this podcast together, they are not back together romantically. Stephen is currently in a relationship with journalist Alex Weaver.

Kristin has been candid about her dating life recently. Last month, she shared on Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson, "I sit here and I think I want a relationship, but really I’m like, ‘I don’t have the time. I wanna just be Mom and then, you know, work-wise my schedule is pretty busy until May, and then I’ll have a bit more free time. But I just need to hunker down right now and focus on me. And not to say that I’m not, you know, dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever, but anything serious, I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine."