Kristin Cavallari Says She Feels 'Back' to Her 'Old Self' Following Jay Cutler Split

Kristin Cavallari is embracing her post-split life. The 34-year-old former reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect in a birthday post about her rollercoaster of a year.

"33 was a crazy year to say the least. The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life," Cavallari captioned a photo of herself at a restaurant. "Lots of growth and opportunity. I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34."

Cavallari and her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, announced their split after 10 years together last April. The former couple share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5.

Cavallari rang in her birthday with her three kiddos, sharing photos to her Instagram Story, writing, "Spending my birthday with my favorite people."

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Stories

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Story

Back in September, Cavallari opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about moving forward with her life following her split, "I'm excited about the next chapter. I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I'm really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good. That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well. I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."

In addition to spending time with her children, Cavallari's also been seeing a lot of comedian Jeff Dye recently. The pair vacationed in Mexico together last month as their romance is "heating up."

"Initially Kristin wasn’t looking for a full-on relationship, but things have definitely progressed between them," a source previously told ET. "They share the same sense of dry humor and are now making more plans [to see each other]."