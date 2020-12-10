Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Comedian Jeff Dye

Kristin Cavallari appears to be dipping a toe in the dating pool for the first time since separating from her estranged husband, Jay Cutler. The reality star was spotted packing on the PDA with comedian Jeff Dye over the weekend.

Cavallari was spotted making out with Dye in the Fulton Market area of Chicago -- a bar and restaurant district in the Windy City -- as seen in a video obtained by TMZ -- who also first identified the mystery man locking lips with Cavallari.

Dye has been a working stand-up comedian for years, and has appeared on several MTV comedy shows, was a finalist on Last Comic Standing, and recently served as a guest panelist on Fox's The Masked Singer.

Neither Cavallari nor Dye have addressed the reports, or commented on the nature of their relationship.

The kissing footage come just a few days after the reality star revealed that she's actively working on changing her name to remove Cutler, amid her contentious split from her ex.

During a video interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the 33-year-old reality star revealed she plans to remove Cutler from her legal name following her breakup.

"Now Kristin, I just want you to know that your name on the Zoom should be changed," Seacrest pointed out to Cavallari during their chat on Sept. 30. "It says Kristin Cutler on my screen."

"Oh my God, I didn't even notice that! Wow!" Cavallari exclaimed, before sharing that she's "technically" still a Cutler. "[I'm] working on that. I'm literally going to take a note right now to change it."

Cavallari and Cutler announced their split in April after 10 years together. They share three kids, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. For more on the split, see the video below.