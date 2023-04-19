Kristin Chenoweth and Fiancé Josh Bryant Give Wedding Update as She Celebrates Carol Burnett (Exclusive)

Wedding (planning) bells are ringing for Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant!

The couple, who announced their engagement news in 2021, told ET how things are coming along with regard to their upcoming nuptials.

"It's going," Chenoweth told ET's Denny Directo on Tuesday at the taping of the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love special.

Chenoweth and Bryant both agreed that the experience can be a little bit stressful, but the main issue is the family headcount.

"I have a really big family," Chenoweth said.

"My family is small," Bryant added.

"When people tells us to just do family, we're like, 'It's gonna be big,'" the Schmigadoon! actress added about the occasion.

The happy couple agreed that it's an exciting time, but when it comes to planning, they are in it together.

"It's a team," Bryant shared. "I'm just doing the music, because I'm all into that."

In fact, the pair is going to have the help of some of their friends when it comes to the event.

"A lot of our friends sing and play," Chenoweth said about performances.

"It's gonna be a big jam session," Bryant added. "I think we're not having live music. We're just gonna all jam around."

"We don't need the DJ," Chenoweth quipped. "We're gonna have one hootenanny."

Chenoweth and the musician have been together since August 2018. They first met at Chenoweth's niece's wedding in 2016, where Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, was performing. The artist's band was then booked to play Chenoweth's nephew's wedding in 2018, and the rest is history.

There's more exciting news, as Chenoweth is set to make her return to Broadway.

"I am coming back in a musical called Queen of Versailles," she told ET. "It is based on the documentary, Queen of Versailles. And Stephen Schwartz of Wicked is writing the music and I'm also a producer. So I've got a big head. I've got a lot of work, but fun, challenging work ahead of me."

As for one of her idols, the actress credits Carol Burnett, whom was being honored and celebrated for her 90th birthday.

"I learned from the best, Carol," she said.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will air April 26 on NBC.