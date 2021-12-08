Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon Tear Up Talking About Late 'SATC' Co-Star Willie Garson

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are remembering a beloved member of the Sex and the City cast. The co-stars appeared on Tuesday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they discussed the late Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the series and who died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer back in September.

"He's in the first three episodes," Nixon revealed of Garson, referring to the upcoming reboot And Just Like That. "Willie was just a person who just lightened any situation that he was in and just would have you in stitches within a minute of coming into a conversation. He was a person with incredible stories, like, show business stories and stories about his own zany life and his family that he comes from and the family that he created."

Nixon and Davis held hands and looked visibly emotional talking about their friend.

"[He was] full of joy and so incredibly brilliant and smart," Davis added. "And even being sick, which we didn't know about in the beginning, he still brought so much joy."

Nixon added that Garson originally didn't reveal his pancreatic cancer diagnosis when they started filming the show this past summer.

"We shot with him for a long time not knowing he was sick and then things got bad enough that we were informed," Nixon shared. "I think we're also very grateful that we had a few days with him, knowing that he was sick and we could talk to him about it and he could talk to us about it. And that, I think, was a really important thing for all of us."

Davis then broke down crying, saying, "But it's hard. I wish he was here. You know?"

The Sex and the City alums are looking forward to the new reboot airing on HBO Max. When Colbert asked if the cast purposefully filmed fake scenes on the streets of New York City to avoid spoilers, Davis answered, "Yes, definitely!" While Nixon quipped, "Absolutely not!"

After Davis continued to insist that they had, Nixon finally said, "It might be true."

"We want the fans to enjoy the show. I think that's the important part," Davis said of keeping the secrecy about the plot lines.

"We don't want them to read the Cliff Notes beforehand," Nixon added.

Both ladies said that no fan guesses as to the storyline have been right so far.

After speaking about Garson on The Late Show, Davis also honored him on Instagram on Wednesday morning. Posting a cast photo that included Garson, she wrote, "I wanted to start today by paying homage to fiends old and new. Especially our dear @willie.garson . This a picture of our first read thru for And Just Like That…. This was a joyful reunion for many of us and also the first time we met some of our incredible new friends and cast members. Tonight we premiere the new show and tmr you can all finally see it. Along with brilliant Willie’s performance. We wish he could be here to celebrate with us . But we know he is enjoying the hoopla from afar ❤️❤️❤️."

And Just Like That premieres Thursday, Dec. 9 on HBO Max.