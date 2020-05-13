Kristin Davis Says 'Love Is Optional' While Hosting New Reality Show 'Labor of Love': First Look! (Exclusive)

A dating show where "love is optional?" That might be a first.

Only ET has an exclusive first look at Labor of Love, a new Fox reality series that follows Kristy Katzmann on her journey to motherhood. The 41-year-old is introduced to 15 eligible men who share her dreams of parenthood on the Kristin Davis–hosted series... but Katzmann has a very specific set of priorities.

"She seems to have it all, except one thing: a partner to start a family. For Kristy, the labor is mandatory. The love is optional," Davis teases.

As Katzmann explains, at 41, she feels like she's aged herself out of the dating pool. So, she's taking her search for the father of her children to reality TV, where she'll connect with other men who have "missed the boat."

Davis will be by Katzmann's side along the way, testing the men "every which way we can think of." Each week, the suitors will be faced with new challenges that put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they impress, they'll move on to the next week. If they don't, they'll be sent packing.

"She wants a real partner. We're going to go some places that people don't go," Davis promises.



Find out what's in store below.

Labor of Love premieres Thursday, May 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.