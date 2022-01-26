'Kung Fu' Debuts First Season 2 Promo: Watch Nicky's Showdown With Her Cousin (Exclusive)

Kung Fu is back!

The CW's sophomore drama kicks into high gear when it returns March 9, and only ET exclusively debuts the action-packed first promo for the new season. Picking up immediately after the events of the season 1 finale, which revealed the impending arrival of Nicky's cousin, the new chapter in the Kung Fu saga is about to get even more intense, more action-packed and more brutal than before.

"You know how we've been waiting for the other shoe to drop?" Nicky (Olivia Liang) confides in Henry (Eddie Liu) as the season 2 trailer opens. "I think it just did."

As the promo reveals, Nicky's reunion with her enigmatic cousin, Mia (played by new addition Vanessa Yao), is anything but ideal as the two go toe-to-toe in an all-out war. And while Nicky has faced off against her fair share of bad guys, Mia may be the most formidable of all because of their blood relation. Plus, as the villainous Russell Tan (Kee Chan) reminds all of us, she holds the key to unlocking everything.

"I don't know what he has planned in this city, but I can tell it's something big," Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) even warns Nicky.

But as the threat level gets higher and higher, the more desperate Nicky becomes to take Russell down once and for all. And when it's acknowledged that they're up against a machine -- a very bad machine with a literal army -- Nicky doesn't give up: "We have to try."

And, it's at the very end of the trailer where we (and Nicky) finally come face to face with Mia.

"Who are you?" she asks.

"I'm family," Nicky replies. Watch the season 2 promo above.

After last summer's finale, Liang spoke with ET about where season 2 may go.

"I think we can expect to see the Shens, being a part of this bloodline, become much more involved in what Nicky's doing -- even more so than they already were. Maybe Baba and Mama can get involved... but that's kind of what I hope would happen," the actress told ET in July. "I would love for Nicky to meet even more guardians the way that she met Simon and she knows Pei-Ling. It'd be really cool to meet more guardians if they all assemble and they're like, 'It's in San Francisco, we got to help.'"

Kung Fu also stars Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung and Yvonne Chapman, as well as new cast members Annie Q and J.B. Tadena.

Kung Fu premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. For more, watch below.

