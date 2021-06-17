'KUWTK' Reunion: Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West Split, Addresses Van Jones and Maluma Dating Rumors

Kim and her family -- Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- joined Andy Cohen for the first hour of their two-part special on Thursday, and the reality star and aspiring lawyer addressed her pending divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, as well as the famous men she's been linked to in the meantime.

However, she didn't tell all. When Andy asked point-blank why her marriage with Kanye didn't work, Kim demurred, saying, "I honestly don't think I would even say it, here on TV."

"It was not one specific thing that happened on either part," she explained. "I think it was just a general difference of opinion on a few things that led to this decision."

"In no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or really try. You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that... kids want more than to see their parents together. I lived that myself," she noted.

As for their relationship now, Kim said Kanye will "always be family."

"We have an amazing co-parenting relationship," she added. "I respect him so much, and I think we'll have -- You know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, and for a long time, so I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan."

Since announcing her split, Kim's been swept up in dating rumors and reportedly linked to everyone from CNN host Van Jones to Colombian singing superstar Maluma. And while she didn't deny that she's dating -- as Kanye has also publicly moved on with Irina Shayk -- she did shoot down those specific pairings.

"Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates, and I am so grateful,'" she laughed, also noting that she's only met Maluma a few times in Miami and that he's "such a nice guy."

As for what she's looking for in a relationship now, Kim admitted she's changed so much since getting together with Kanye. "What I was looking for and who I was years ago, was completely different than who I am today," she said, noting that she would be open to dating a non-celebrity.

"Just someone that would understand what this life is about, though," she added. "I value privacy, and I just want something that's, like, really real."

See more from the reunion in the video below. Part 2 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain airs Sunday, June 20, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!