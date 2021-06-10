'KUWTK': The Kardashians and Fans React to Watching Series Finale

Marking the end of an era! Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an emotional conclusion on Thursday, and the show's stars -- and fans -- had a lot of feelings about the series finale.

The episode featured candid conversations about their memories of their time on the show, it saw the Kardashians bury a time capsule filled with important personal mementos, it included one of the show's first real discussions about Kim's divorce, and was generally a fairly comprehensive capstone to a remarkably monumental piece of reality TV history.

Throughout the finale, the stars of the show were watching and tweeting about the emotional goodbye.

"I need therapy after this episode. I am sobbing," Khloe wrote, in a series of tweets posted throughout the night. "I will never be able to put into words what does show and what you guys mean to me. Please know how much I love you!!!!! I try to show you guys how much you matter to me... I love you #KUWTK I’ll always love you."

I need therapy after this episode. I am sobbing #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 11, 2021

Is it normal to still be crying? #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 11, 2021

I will never be able to put into words what does show and what you guys mean to me. Please know how much I love you!!!!! I try to show you guys how much you matter to me #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 11, 2021

I love you #KUWTK I’ll always love you — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 11, 2021

Kris, meanwhile, responded to one fan who asked how she felt about the show coming to a close, tweeting, "It's such a mix of emotions. I'm so sad the show is ending but feel so blessed for all the love and support over the past 14 years."

"Our crew will forever be part of our family. We LOVE our crew," Kris tweeted, before sharing her thanks with the show's fans, writing, "I'm speechless right now 😭we love you all and thank you for everything #KUWTK 💔 #familyisforever."

It's such a mix of emotions. I'm so sad the show is ending but feel so blessed for all the love and support over the past 14 years❤️ https://t.co/1DMa56xWnq — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) June 11, 2021

Our crew will forever be part of our family. We LOVE our crew ❤️ #KUWTK — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) June 11, 2021

I'm speechless right now 😭we love you all and thank you for everything #KUWTK 💔 #familyisforever — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) June 11, 2021

"What a magical past 15 years it’s been!" Kim wrote. "All of the friendships we made and things we’ve experienced! Wow blessed! #Blessed #KUWTK."

Kim also celebrated with a video of an epic fireworks finale.

What a magical past 15 years it’s been! All of the friendships we made and things we’ve experienced! Wow blessed! #Blessed #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2021

To the final episode of #KUWTK 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IKmt93tLy9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2021

Unlike her sisters, Kourtney seemed slightly less emotional about the show's finale, joking, "I missed out on mourning bc I was talking during the episode... I think I need to get it out on tonight’s rerun."

I missed out on mourning bc I was talking during the episode... I think I need to get it out on tonight’s rerun. 😭 #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) June 11, 2021

Here's a look at more of what the Kardashian-Jenner family, and the legions of KUWTK fans, had to say about the final episdoe.

i’m not good at goodbyes :( they have been with us for so long. family! 🥰 https://t.co/Raqym1W1ST — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 10, 2021

after 20 seasons and 14 years, keeping up with the kardashians is over. it’s kinda the end of an era.. #kuwtk pic.twitter.com/qxAwy3Kk3W — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 11, 2021

Kourtney as soon as this episode is done #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/zRvGZepES6 — Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) June 11, 2021

There’s no way I could put this experience into words and how my life has changed. Thank you to YOU, my family, E, BMP. Thank you to everyone!!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 11, 2021

Nobody talk to me about the series finale of #KUWTK tonight. I am unwell. pic.twitter.com/xGzEPGddeT — Brittany (@BritterrC) June 10, 2021

Not me literally sobbing watching the kardashians and crew members together #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/PJmqrs7COj — Jax’s Nose Jobs (@girth_brooks___) June 11, 2021

The two-part Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion airs Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on E!.

See more on the final season in the video below.