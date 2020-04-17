'KUWTK': Tristan Thompson Thanks Khloe for 'Trusting' Him Amid Co-Parenting Challenges

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have finally found a place of mutual understanding in regards to the difficult balancing act of co-parenting.

Thursday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians took viewers on an emotional journey as the friendly exes -- who share 2-year-old daughter True -- managed to successfully navigate the troubled waters of living far apart while both wanting to spend time with their little girl.

However, it wasn't an easy journey for either of them.

Khloe first opens up to mom Kris Jenner about how hard things are going to be now that her NBA star ex is returning to Cleveland, Ohio, for a new season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is the first season he's played since their split, and it makes the logistics of co-parenting that much trickier.

"He really misses True and he doesn't know when he's going to see her next and I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland," Khloe shares in a solo interview. "I've just kind of been avoiding having this conversation."

Khloe tells Kris that the concern isn't about Tristan's parenting abilities, praising him for being "really consistent and present," but the basics of how True is going to get to Cleveland to be with him, and whether or not he'll be prepared for her visits are all things that are worrying Khloe to her core.

"I'm sure he won't make me do anything I don't feel comfortable doing, but then is that even fair for True to not see her dad because that's going to be a long however many months," Khloe says. "It just gives me anxiety to think I'd have to send her anywhere. She's just a baby."

Later, Khloe chats with sister Kim Kardashian West, who says she feels this NBA season "will be really good for you guys in figuring out what that balance is."

Khloe explains that, due to his schedule during the season, he's only going to be with True for "a couple hours a day," meaning that True will spend a majority of time at Tristan's house with a nanny, and that makes Khloe uncomfortable.

Khloe says that, another factor that plays into everything is that the situation between her and her ex is "still very emotional" because of the nature of the split.

"But I have to take my emotions out of it and think about True, and making it work with Tristan's schedule too, because that's her daddy," Khloe explains.

"Co-parenting must be so hard," Kim says in awe.

"It's the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Khloe replies.

Ultimately, Khloe and True fly out to Cleveland to visit Tristan at his home, and he's decorated the entire place with celebratory mylar balloons that read "Welcome Home Koko & True."

In fact, Tristan has decked the entire place out in kid-friendly toys, playmats and children's books, and it seems to alleviate her anxiety -- until Tristan makes an ill-timed joked.

Speaking with Tristan about time zones, Khloe says that True will only be an hour off her normal internal clock when she comes back home, to which Tristan jokingly replies, "If she comes back home."

"Oh no, she's coming back home. There's no way she's not," Khloe responds, not finding the humor in his remark.

"She is home," Tristan continues.

"You are not kidnapping her," Khloe shoots back.

"It's not kidnapping. Fathers cannot kidnap their daughters if their mothers know where they are," Tristan replies, really not reading the room. "She loves it here! Look how soft the carpet is."

"Trust me, don't even act like that. Because then I am not going to leave her, and I'll take her back with me," Khloe says.

After Tristan makes a semi-flirtatious suggestion that, maybe, Khloe didn't have to leave either, he finally picks up on the fact that she's not feeling his jokes.

"I know we have an understanding," Tristan says, sheepishly. "I might have scared you a little too much. I'm sorry."

In the end, Khloe admits she does feel much more comfortable leaving True in Tristan's care after seeing how much thought and effort he put into making his place a dream home for their daughter. She ends up flying back and letting True stay with her dad for a few days.

Back at her home in Los Angeles, Khloe gets a call from Tristan, who thanks her for making the compromise.

"It was hard to leave True, but knowing you're all good and she's fine made it easier for me," Khloe said. "We got through the first trip… I'm obviously not comfortable sending her weekly… but I'll make it work."

"Thank you for trusting me with our princess," Tristan sweetly says.

During the episode, while things ended up going well for the pair, there were some awkward moments as well -- like when Tristan implied they might have another kid together some day.

During a FaceTime call, while the pair were going through which of True's toys to keep and which she'd outgrown, Tristan said, "What happens if we have another girl? We'll have to buy it all over again."

When a confused Khloe asked what, exactly, Tristan was talking about, he sheepishly said, "Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling."

"I might get some embryos and get a sibling," said Khloe, who's been talking about getting her eggs frozen during previous episodes this season. "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you…we’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole other episode."

Since this episode was shot in the days before the coronavirus outbreak -- which subsequently ended the NBA season -- the Kardashian family have all been self-isolating separately. However, Tristan reunited with Khloe and True for their daughter's second birthday on Sunday, where they celebrated, just the three of them, with presents and balloons.

