Kyle Richards Talks Working Through a Broken Nose on 'Halloween Kills' Set (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards worked through the pain to secure her part in Halloween Kills. The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was featured in the original 1978 Halloween movie as young Lindsay Wallace and reprises her role more than 40 years later in the highly anticipated Halloween Kills, but filming didn't go quite as planned, she tells ET's Matt Cohen.

Richards actually broke her nose while rehearsing a fight scene with the Halloween series' iconic villain, Michael Myers.

"I was working with a stunt coordinator to do a fight scene with Michael Myers and umm, yeah, let's just say while I was rehearsing something flew back and hit me in the face and I knew immediately that something was wrong," she recalls to ET.

But Richards didn't tell anybody on set because she was afraid her stunt double was going to take her part.

"Well, you know, you're looking at someone standing there looking just like you, dressed like you, waiting for their time," she explains. "I was like, no, I wanted this myself so I sort of kept it together and then when I got back to L.A., I found out that it was indeed broken."

Richards' nose has since been fixed. She also talked to ET about reprising her role as a grown-up Lindsay.

"I spoke with our director, David Gordon Green, and I just really had to think about who is Lindsay now," she says. "Obviously, going through what she went through as a child affects her entire life and where she is at in her life. She's still in Haddonfield ... so I had to think about what does she do for a living, does she have children, like, you know, kept it to myself but I did go through that process to bring my character back."

As for reuniting onscreen with Jamie Lee Curtis -- who's reprising her character, Laurie Strode -- after all these years for Halloween Kills, Richards said the two are close off-screen.

"We've kept our friendship over these years and we share not only the bond of Halloween, but we're big supporters of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, so we've gotten together over the years to raise money for Children's Hospital," she shares. "She's always been really loving and supportive towards me so when I showed up on set, of course, like always, she came right to my dressing room and gave me a big hug just like she did today and, you know, it’s just amazing after all these years to still have that bond that we always had."

Halloween Kills hits theaters on Oct. 15.