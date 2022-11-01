Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pose in Angelic Family Costumes for Son's First Halloween

An angelic little family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed Halloween together with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and their 8-month-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Kylie posted a sweet family mirror selfie of the foursome all decked out in matching angel costumes.

In the photo, 31-year-old Travis holds the couple's son, who is facing away from the camera.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories

"Stormi said let's be angels," Kylie wrote on her TikTok, showing off her daughter's feathery look.

The family pic comes days after Travis shut down rumors that he cheated on 25-year-old Kylie with Instagram model Rojean Kar.

"I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person," Travis wrote in October. "So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

Kylie also appeared on pal Hailey Bieber's Halloween-themed "Who's in My Bathroom?" YouTube video, where she discussed her relationship with social media.

"I think when I showed my personality too much or shared too much, people just had access to say things about the real me," Kylie explained. "So I decided to push back a little bit. I think definitely when I got pregnant and starting having kids, I think that I just have a different relationship with social media, and I think my priorities are just in a different place."

The mother of two added that she thinks she has "probably the toughest skin on the planet" after years in the spotlight.

