Kylie Jenner Questions If Tristan Thompson Is the 'Worst Person on the Planet' After Paternity Scandal

Kylie Jenner was not happy to learn about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian's family finds out about the NBA star fathering a child with someone else, and none of them were shy about their feelings on the matter.

The revelation came early in the morning on Dec. 3, when Kim Kardashian was alerted to an article online that had published court documents.

In the docs, Tristan, who had reconciled briefly reconciled with Khloe following several cheating scandals, admitted to having a one-night stand with Maralee Nichols on the night of his 30th birthday, though he denied the months-long affair that Maralee alleged.

It wasn't until later that month that Tristan confessed that he'd been engaging in a sexual relationship with Maralee for months. In January, a paternity test confirmed that Tristan did father Maralee's baby boy, Theo. In addition to Theo, Tristan shares a 5-year-old son, Prince, with Jordan Craig, and a 4-year-old daughter, True, with Khloe.

After the test confirmed Tristan was Theo's father, the NBA player took to his Instagram Story to apologize to Khloe.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son," Tristan wrote. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately."

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he added. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

After the December court docs were published, Kim first called her mom, Kris Jenner, to fill her in on what Tristan said in the court filing.

"It’s this whole thing saying, 'I Tristan Thompson met this girl in Houston, I slept with her on my 30th birthday,'" Kim told Kris. "So I sent it to him and I said, 'Does Khloe know about this?’ Khloe doesn’t even f**king know.'"

Kylie was the next family member to jump on the phone, and insisted "You're lying" when Kim told her what was going on.

"No, I’m not f**king lying," Kim said. "I’m, like, shaking for her. My soul dies for her."

To that Kylie questioned, "Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?"

Kim was hesitant to respond to that inquiry, telling her younger sister, "I’m filming right now. This is always what happens with us, because I’m always filming when this s**t happens."

Kim went on to read more of the document to Kylie, in which Tristan claimed that the only time he had sex with Maralee was in March 2021, adding, "I do not know if the claims that I’m the father of the child are supported by fact."

Kourtney Kardashian joined the call at that point, as Kim continued to read Tristan's statement from the docs.

"Petitioner initiated our initial sexual contact and never objected to having sexual intercourse," Kim read. "Petitioner insisted that she would meet me at my hotel and spend the night. She wanted to give me a special birthday surprise, which I understood to be sex. When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse."

Kim then told her sisters that Tristan is "asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with [Maralee]," before reflecting on the timeline that was laid out in the docs.

"Khloe threw him his 30th birthday!" Kim exclaimed. "So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road --we can check his schedule -- and then slept with this girl."

Kourtney and Kylie were both angered by that fact, with the former stating, "If he doesn’t at least talk to her about this stuff before it happens, that’s, like, that’s insane," and the latter adding, "It’s just insane in general. This is just a never-ending swirl."

"It’s never-ending betrayal is what it is," Kourtney agreed.

Kim then pointed out another devastating part of the situation, telling her sisters, "The whole thing that’s so sad is she wants a baby boy. And now this girl’s having a f**king baby boy? Some f**king random that he sleeps with one night? F**k him. I was so team him."

"She doesn’t deserve this," Kourtney said, with Kylie adding, "This has to be her final sign."

After not being able to get in touch with Khloe all morning, the Good American founder finally called Kim back and said she'd yet to see the text Kim sent her with the information about Tristan.

When she opened the text, Khloe only had one thing to say: "What the f**k is this?"

New episodes of The KardashiansThe Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.