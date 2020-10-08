Kylie Jenner Turns 23! Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and More Send Birthday Wishes

Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner! The reality star turned 23 on Monday, and in honor of her special day, plenty of her famous friends and family members took to social media to pay tribute.

Mom Kris Jenner was one of the first to post, writing, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!! Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy."

"You are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy!" she added. "You have the biggest heart and I’m beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!! Mommy."

Khloe Kardashian shared similar sentiments, asking, "How is my baby girl 23?! Seriously how?"

"But oh my goodness hasn't this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning," she gushed. "Happy birthday sweet Kylie! Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!! You motivate me and keep me in awe of you. We are all so blessed to have you. Luckier to be inspired by what an incredible mommy, sister, daughter and business woman you are."



"Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me," she continued. "You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family! May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter! I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it 💕"

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner shared a series of pics of her and Kylie together on her Instagram stories. "You're still tiny to me," she wrote.

Instagram Stories

"Happy birthday baby," Hailey Bieber added in her own post.

Instagram Stories

Kourtney Kardashian also gave her younger sister a shout-out on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

Kylie's birthday comes just three days after the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video, which featured a cameo by the beauty guru.

The birthday girl rocked leopard print from head to toe, strutting her stuff in a skintight cutout bodysuit with sexy thigh-high boots. Watch below: