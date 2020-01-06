Kylie Jenner Wants People to Stop Focusing on How Much Money She Has Following 'Forbes' Fallout: Source

Kylie Jenner is ready to move forward after Forbes magazine accused her of faking her finances in order to appear more wealthy than she actually is. Last week's exposé claimed that the makeup mogul, who had previously been dubbed the youngest self-made billionaire ever by the magazine, lied about her earnings for years and backed up those numbers with falsified tax returns.

The article pointed to Kylie's momager, Kris Jenner, as being the source of many of these falsehoods. Kylie has since refuted the claims on Twitter.

A source tells ET, “Kris and Kylie are best friends and there is no issue between them over the Forbes' article. At the end of the day Kylie just wants people to stop focusing on how much money she has. The article was written by Forbes and they were given proof of everything. This whole thing seems to be a clickbait attempt for Forbes.”

Kylie's attorney, Michael Kump, also released a statement on the matter, threatening the magazine.

"We have reviewed Forbes’ article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a 'web of lies' to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements. It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes."

Kylie previously tweeted following the article's release, writing, "what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."

ET has reached out to Kylie's rep for comment.