Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Is on Full Display as She Answers '73 Questions' -- and Stormi Makes a Cameo!

Kylie Jenner is opening up about her life in a rare video for Vogue. The 24-year-old makeup mogul -- who's currently pregnant with her second child with 30-year-old rapper Travis Scott -- let Vogue into her home while participating in their 73 questions series. Kylie and Travis' adorable 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, ends up stealing the show.

Stormi opens the door for the interviewer and Kylie says she just made her daughter breakfast and had an ultrasound appointment. Kylie shares that while her favorite breakfast is something sweet like a cinnamon role or coffee cake, Stormi loves her breakfast potatoes. More Stormi revelations include that she loves her mom's shoes and princess dresses, and that her first word was "dada" and that she's a fan of her dad's music. Stormi also chooses what car Kylie drives for the day.

When asked which one of her famous family members she speaks to the most, Kylie says they're all on a family group chat all day. As for who makes her laugh the most, she says it's her brother, Rob Kardashian. Her mom, Kris Jenner, also makes a surprise appearance in the video, pushing Stormi on a swing. When asked what her mom has taught her, Kylie says it's "never take no for an answer."

Kylie is also a good sport when asked about her viral "rise and shine" singing moment back in 2019. At the time, Kylie was giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics HQ offices and sang the line to wake up Stormi. Kylie says she still sings "rise and shine" to her daughter and cracks that she needs a performance fee to sing it again.

Kylie sports a crop top under a blazer during the video, showing off her bare baby bump. She says that she and Travis haven't picked out a name for their second child since they don't know the sex of their child yet, and are waiting to find out.

Kylie recently shared a glimpse into Stormi's personality, posting video of her daughter hilariously impersonating her. Watch the video below.