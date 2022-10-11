'La Brea' Sneak Peek: Eve and Gavin's Dramatic Reunion Heats Up Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Three's definitely a crowd.

On Tuesday's episode of NBC's sci-fi action drama, La Brea, the action picks up when Eve (Natalie Zea) has an emotional and dramatic reunion with Gavin (Eoin Macken) following his capture by The Exiles.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour, titled "The Great Escape," Eve and Gavin's climactic moment comes at an opportune time as they prepare to break out from under their captors' noses. It also heats up a bubbling love triangle between Eve, Gavin and Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez), with whom Eve shared a vulnerable moment in the cave in the previous episode as they became enslaved by The Exiles.

Recently, Zea stopped by the ET stages to dish on the dramatic new season of La Brea.

"There’s a lot going on! I tell people that that whatever you’re looking for, it's in there. There’s love triangles, there’s prehistoric animals, which I used to think were dinosaurs but apparently they’re not. There’s action and there’s time travel this year," Zea told ET's Matt Cohen in September. "I mean, I know there was a little bit of time travel last season, but this [year] we're really getting into having to do the math of it all."

"Last season, I spent the entire first part of the season trying to get my daughter back because we were stuck between these two worlds, but at least I have my son with me, right? And so, in the final moments of the last episode of last season, my son disappears and we pick up a day later and I am beside myself. I've lost them both. What a nightmare, huh? They're fine, they're alive. But where, when he is, we're going to start to discover fairly early on," Zea added. "What's great about this show is that they're not drawing out storylines that people really want answers to."

La Brea airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.