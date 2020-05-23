Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' Costume Designer Dishes on Futuristic Looks (Exclusive)

The intergalactic visual dropped on Friday, and ET has exclusive details on the singers' fierce outfits they wore. Designed by Laura Pulice, founder and designer of Vex, Gaga and Grande both donned custom latex ensembles. Gaga rocked a printed underwire latex bodysuit in pink smoke with an embellished one-sleeve top. The inspiration for the "Poker Face" singer's look was "a futuristic sci-fi punk" and "a heavy metal album sex symbol."

Grande, on her end, sported a sleeveless latex bodysuit in metallic lilac with a matching skirt. "We wanted to keep with the style that she’s comfortable with, while staying with the futuristic theme of the video," the designer shares.

Laura Pulice, Founder & Designer of Vex

Filmed pre-quarantine in Los Angeles, Pulice tells ET that Gaga's style team (Nicola Formichetti and Marta del Rio) went to her with inspiration boards "and requested sketches from Vex."

"I was asked to do one look for each. Initially Ariana's look was white and silver, but as you can see [it] was switched to lilac," she reveals, adding that from sketch to filming it "was about one week’s time."

According to Pulice, the Oscar winner also had a hand in designing her look. "Gaga wanted to add spikes to her piece to make it more punk, and because of time I did that on set," the designer shares. "Plus she likes having me around in case something happens to the latex."

Pulice adds that it "always takes a team" to get the stars ready, explaining that "with any look it's always handy to have [an] extra hand, whether it's latex or another fabric."

Laura Pulice, Founder & Designer of Vex

Latex, Pulice says, is a great material to design with and photographs well. "It’s perfect for all of these celebrity performances and imagery that they use it for," she notes, adding that she thinks many more artists will start using it and "pushing the design of latex clothing in the future."

Fans can also get their hands on Grande's Vex sleeveless bodysuit, which retails for $185, and Gaga's Vex printed underwire ($290).

Laura Pulice, Founder & Designer of Vex

"Rain on Me" is the second single off Gaga’s upcoming album, Chromatica, which is set to release on May 29. The first single off the LP, "Stupid Love," debuted earlier this year. Watch the music video below.

Reporting by Joseph Corral.