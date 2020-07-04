Lady Gaga Apologizes to Jimmy Fallon After Awkward 'Tonight Show' Interview Moment

After her incredibly awkward interview with Jimmy Fallon last week, Lady Gaga returned to The Tonight Show on Monday with an apology and some big news.

The singer returned for the newest installment of The Tonight Show: Home Edition on Monday, where she explained exactly what happened last week, when she abruptly ended her video chat with Fallon minutes into their conversation during the episode.

"I'm so sorry," Gaga said, as soon as Fallon introduced her. "We weren't quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers, and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well."

"We love you all too and it turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us and got a lot of people talking and a lot of people excited about what we're about to discuss tonight," Fallon said.

Gaga, who is self-quarantined in her home with several other people who are all socially distancing, opened up about life in quarantine, and explained a revelation she recently had about what is important amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"I have always believed in kindness and I think that what's so true about times like now is that there is financial currency, right? But then there's kindness currency and they're both equally as important," she shared. "I think there's a lot of people that are at home right now that are wondering how they can help, and they feel like they can't, and they don't know how to. And one of the ways that you can is to be kind."

"This is a catastrophe, and in a time of catastrophe, kindness is the most important thing. We must be compassionate to each other," Gaga continued, adding that "self awareness is also fundamental. "While you're being kind and making sure that you know what you have and what you don't, [it's important] that you take those moments to have gratitude."

As for the big, monumental news -- which she was previously not ready to talk about during her earlier conversation with Fallon last week -- Gaga revealed a new, star-studded TV special, produced in collaboration with Global Citizen. The massive event, called One World: Together At Home, which will be hosted by none other than Fallon himself, as well as his fellow late-night hosts, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

"I mean, come on all three of you agreed to join forces for a good cause. I'm so happy [that] NBC, CBS and ABC, everybody's working together," Gaga shared. "We'll have artists. We will have lots of different people, we'll have athletes. We're also going to have Sesame Street. We're going to have amazing hosts and actors and the truth is that we're also going to do a lot of other things that are going to be different and exciting and this is what I really want to do with the show."

Gaga has already been working hard to raise funds for COVID-19 relief organizations, and she added another $10 million on Monday when she Facetimed Apple CEO Tim Cook -- during her appearance on the Tonight Show -- who pledged the sizable sum.

Gaga also joined Jimmy Kimmel on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and explained how she's managed to raise millions of dollars in just the last seven days.

"We did a call with at least 68 corporate executives. And then I've been doing other calls with philanthropists as well as other wonderful major tech companies and they all stepped up and all want to help," she shared. "It's been actually wonderful to watch. And I just want to help in whatever way I can."

The massive TV spectacular, One World: Together At Home, airs April 18, and features performances and appearances from a slew of artists including Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra and Stevie Wonder, among others.