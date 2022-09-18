Lady Gaga Cries After Ending Chromatic Ball Show Early Due to Severe Weather

Lady Gaga got emotional as she thanked her fans for all their love and support on Saturday, after having to end her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami early due to severe weather. In what was the final night of the stadium tour, the singer was forced to stop her show with six songs remaining.

After the concert, Gaga took to social media to post a video of her crying and explaining why she had to end the show.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we really couldn’t because even when the rain sorta stopped, there was lighting that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” she said in the emotional video.

Gaga went on to explain that although she has been the “bad b***h” in the past, she wanted to put everyone’s safety first. Adding that she wouldn’t know what to do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, her crew or her dancers.

The Oscar-winning singer also shared her disappointment that she couldn’t perform “Rain on Me” in the rain.

“I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of Rain on Me” in the rain,” she said. “But what’s more worth it to me is life.”

Gaga ended her video by becoming emotional and clutching flowers that someone tossed to her on stage. “Whoever threw these to me on stage, I will cherish them forever,” she shared.

Following the video, the singer shared another post dedicated to her Little Monsters.

“I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me “mother monster,” in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe,” the 36-year-old singer wrote on Instagram next to a picture of her crying.

The “Born This Way” singer went on to celebrate the tour, which was her first time back on the road since recovering from health issues.

“Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

Gaga added that she would have loved to perform her hit, “Rain on Me” in the weather, but the additional lightning made it too dangerous.

“Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain,” she wrote. ““I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive”—I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends. Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters. #thechromaticaball.”

Fans singing “Rain On Me” at Lady Gaga’s #ChromaticaBallMiami after the show got cut short due to poor weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/9YdYJLoOF7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2022

In the middle of the set, which was held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Gaga came out on stage and shared the news with fans that she would have to end the show. ““I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger,” she said.

“So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show,” she added, before leaving the stage and telling fans: “Please go home.”

After Gaga left the stage, fans inside of the stadium sang “Rain on Me” while it continued to rain -- as they exited the venue.

Gaga's long-awaited Chromatica Ball tour kicked off on July 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany, after being postponed two times due to the coronavirus pandemic.