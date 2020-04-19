Lady Gaga Kicks Off 'One World: Together at Home' Special With 'Smile' Performance

Lady Gaga is spreading joy across the globe.

The 34-year-old singer teamed up with the World Health Organization and the United Nations, to curate Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home special, which aired globally and cross-platform on Saturday.

Gaga kicked off the hours-long event with a heartwarming speech that was dedicated to the healthcare workers working on the front lines to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Mother Monster also spoke about the importance of encouraging kindness, compassion, love and global togetherness.

"I care so much about all of the medical workers who are putting their lives at risk right now," she said. "What I'd like to do tonight is just give you, if I have permission, a moment to smile."

Gaga, dressed in black-and-white pants and a black top, then belted out a beautiful rendition of Nat King Cole's "Smile," on a piano from the comfort of her home.

Hours before the event kicked off, Gaga got emotional on Instagram Live while speaking about her involvement in organizing the special.

"I love you all so much, I love the world so much. What Global Citizen has done with all of us and with the World Health Organization is so beautiful," she exclaimed. "I just want you all to know that this is a true love letter to all of you all over the world ... you're all so special. The world is a special place, and we're all together at home. We're one world."

"I love you and I hope you feel a big hug from the whole world today," she continued. "I don't know how to say this any other way, but ever since I was a little girl, I've always wanted to make people happy and I didn't know why, but I think I know today. I love you very much."

ET reported earlier this month that Gaga would be leading the coronavirus relief special, featuring celebrity guests like Billie Eilish, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves and more.

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, shared in a statement. "We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

Feeling inspired? Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn what you can do right now (from the comfort of your hope) to help those affected by the coronavirus.