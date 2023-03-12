Lady Gaga Kisses Brendan Gleeson on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Lady Gaga took her time at the 2023 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, stopping to share a kiss with Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson, before heading in for her scheduled ceremony performance.

Gaga made a last-minute decision to sing "Hold My Hand," her Oscar-nominated single from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack at Sunday's ceremony. The singer initially announced she could not perform because of an overbooked schedule, but announced the morning of the show that she would attend after all.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lady Gaga graced the red carpet in a stunning black gown with a sheer bodice and dropped waist. While posing with Gleeson, the two shared a kiss in front of the photographers.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In addition to Gaga, the four other Best Song nominees are taking the stage throughout the evening, with Diane Warren teaming up with Sofia Carson on "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman; Rihanna singing "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Indian singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performing "Naatu Naatu" from RRR; and "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once being performed by David Byrne, Son Lux and Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu.

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.