Lady Gaga Leads 2020 MTV EMA Nominations -- See the Full List!

The 2020 MTV EMA nominations are here! Lady Gaga leads the pack with seven nominations in categories including Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Video. BTS and Justin Bieber follow, with both having scored five nods in categories including Best Fans and Best Pop.

Adding to the fun this year are three new categories: Best Latin, Video for Good, and Best Virtual Live. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Voting for the awards is now open at mtvema.com and will run through Nov. 2. This year's show will air globally Nov. 8 on MTV.

Keep scrolling for the full list of nominees for the 2020 MTV EMAs.

Best Video

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift – "The Man"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – "Dynamite"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"

Dua Lipa – "Don’t Start Now"

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

DaBaby ft.. Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – "I’m Ready"

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"

David Guetta & Sia – "Let’s love"

Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"

H.E.R. – "I Can’t Breathe"

Jorja Smith – "By Any Means"

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

The 2020 MTV EMAs will air globally on MTV on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.