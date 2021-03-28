Lady Gaga Says Boyfriend Michael Polansky and Her Dogs Are 'All I Need' After This Sweet Birthday Gesture

Happy birthday, Lady Gaga! The singer turned 35 on Sunday, and her boyfriend marked the occasion by sending her "all the flowers in Rome."

Gaga showed off Michael Polansky's sweet gesture on Instagram, writing that he and their dogs are "all I need."

"When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey 💕," Gaga captioned a shot of herself hugging the gigantic floral arrangement. "I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need."

Gaga's dog walker and friend, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking three of the singer's dogs in February. Her dog Asia managed to escape and was later recovered by police, while the other two dogs, Koji and Gustav, were kidnapped and later returned to authorities.

In a recent interview with Fox 5's Good Day New York, Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, said they all were "on the path to healing."

Meanwhile, Gaga and Polansky went Instagram official in February 2020, and just over a year later, a source told ET the singer is still "super in love" with the entrepreneur and investor.

"She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down," ET's source said. "Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael."

For now, Gaga is in Rome filming her upcoming movie, House of Gucci, with Adam Driver. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film follows the true story of the downfall of the Gucci family and the assassination of Maurizio (Driver), the former head of Gucci fashion. Gaga plays Maurizio's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani.

Patrizia was tried and convicted of orchestrating her husband's 1995 murder after he left her for a younger woman. She served 18 years in prison, and was nicknamed Black Widow, before her 2016 release. This is Gaga's first film since A Star Is Born.

See more on Gaga in the video below.