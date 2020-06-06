Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and More Turn Over Their Instagrams to Black Leaders: Here's What They Said

Amid the nationwide protests against police brutality, many celebrities are asking "what's next?" and "what can we do?" Thankfully a number of high-profile stars are lending their Instagrams and platforms to amplify black voices, leaders and organizations at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Selena Gomez previously announced that she would be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to speak directly to all of her 179 million-plus fans. Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga and Lizzo have also taken it upon themselves to hand over their social media pages. See what they have shared.

Selena Gomez

The "Rare" singer kicked things off on Friday by introducing Alicia Garza, co-creator of Black Lives Matter and one of the founders of Black Futures Lab, an organization that works to make black communities powerful in politics.

Garza posted a video on Gomez's Instagram account explaining why people are protesting, as well as sharing insight on how to provide help and get involved.

"In order for us to change it, we got to join a movement, We all have to stand together and say, 'We won't take it anymore and here's what we want you to do instead,'" Garza stated. "We all deserve better. And when we're organized and when we have a plan, we can actually change the things that we don't like in the country, so that we can make it right."

On Saturday, she introduced Jelani Cobb, a journalist at the New Yorker, professor at Columbia University and historian. Cobb took over Gomez's Instagram and shared a clip from Ava DuVernay's documentary, 13th, as well as shared photos from past protests, Colin Kaepernick's kneeling and more.

Lady Gaga

"I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices," she wrote.

The first person she gave the mic to was Amber Goodwin from the Community Justice Fund. "We see you, we love you and we support you and we hear you," Goodwin said, as she explained that black people are "disproportionately impacted by gun violence at alarming rates…To reduce gun violence, we need white people and non-black people to do the work to dismantle these systems."

Instagram Story

Shawn Mendes

The Canadian crooner -- who was also spotted protesting in Miami -- shared his spotlight with activist and strategist Zyahna Bryant, who took over his Instagram Story on Friday. The Charlottesville, Virginia, native's work centers on taking down Confederate monuments and educational equity issues.

"Now is the time to move to action, now is the time to educate ourselves and do the reading, find the local people in your community who are doing anti-racist work," she suggested. "Beyond just talking and posting on social media, I think we all have a responsibility to do our part to actually promote change."

On Saturday, he gave his IG Story over to Winter Breeanne, a 19-year-old activist from California, who began by explaining how she got involved in giving back to her community. Shethen shared resources on what to do next.

"I want to use this moment and this opportunity to move you all to productive action," she said. "We need you to think beyond reform and to think about what it looks like to invest in the black communities to center our voices."

She also recommended people to visit Nourish NYC and Lifecamp Inc. for more info.

IG Story/Shawn Mendes

Lizzo

The singer shared that she would be advocating for Black Visions Collective in Minneapolis so that people would learn more about what’s happening at the heart of the protest.

"I believe in using my platform to give others the chance to speak," Lizzo told her followers.

Following the death of George Floyd -- a 46-year-old Minnesota black man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than eight minutes -- protests have taken place all over the nation.

Celebrities have been banding together to donate, march and raise awareness for Black Lives Matter. Watch the video below to see how they've been using their platforms.