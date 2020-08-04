Lady Gaga Talks Marriage and Being 'Very Excited' to Have Kids One Day

Lady Gaga is getting candid about her hopes and dreams for the future.

The 34-year-old singer graces the May cover of InStyle, and opens up about marriage and her desire to have kids someday in the magazine's accompanying feature.

When asked what she wants out of life, Gaga (who is currently dating entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky) replies, "Marriage," along with "more music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation."

"I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together," she adds, referencing the disorder she suffers from. "I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love."

Gaga continues on, telling the outlet that one of those dreams includes having children of her own.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids," she admits. "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive."

"It's so funny, everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'" she adds.

ET reported in March that Gaga is head over heels for her new beau, one month after going Instagram official. The two have been spending even more time together while quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Gaga is really getting serious with her boyfriend, and the chemistry is undeniable," a source told ET. "At first she wanted to keep it low-key and quiet because she had just gotten out of a relationship [with Christian Carino] and thought taking it slow would be good, but they had an immediate connection, so it was tough to keep under wraps. They were spending so much time together, she finally decided to post on Instagram to make it official."

"She wasn't expecting to get so involved so quickly after her last relationship, but she started telling her friends she was completely in love with him," the source continued. "Anyone that has spent any time with them can see the connection. They are completely smitten. Her friends haven't seen her this happy in years. It didn't take long for her friends to adore him too."

As for Gaga's desire to have kids one day, Mother Monster first spoke about it to Allure last July while promoting her Haus Laboratories beauty brand. The "Stupid Love" singer revealed that she built the new company "from the ground up" as a way to "make my mom proud."

"I made tons and tons of boards that had all of our imagery, all of our makeup, all of our product shots, all of our model shots," Gaga recalled. "I actually presented it to my mom. I brought her into a room filled with boards and I said, 'Mommy, I've been working on something and I want to show it to you.'"

"She got all choked up and it was a really special moment," she continued. "I've always been really close to my mom. When I was a little girl, I was just fascinated with her morning beauty ritual. I would wake up and I would see her getting ready for work. She would apply her foundation, her lipstick, her mascara. She would look so, so beautiful, and so strong. She just had such a bravery about her, and it was so inspiring to me. I grew up with this understanding that you can be brave in many different ways, and one of those ways is makeup."

Gaga said it's those memories that she hopes to "maybe" share with her own kids down the line.

"My mom is beautiful from the inside out. What a rare thing," she mused. "I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did. That's the greatest gift of all, when you can connect with your parents."

The May issue of InStyle is available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download April 17. In the meantime, hear more on Gaga and Polansky in the video below!