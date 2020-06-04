Lady Gaga to Lead Coronavirus Relief Special Featuring Billie Eilish, John Legend and More

Lady Gaga is helping to put on a benefit show. During a Monday call with the World Health Organization (WHO), the 34-year-old singer announced that she is partnering with Global Citizen to put on a global special, One World: Together At Home, which will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gaga has already helped Global Citizen raise $35 million in support of WHO.

In addition to celebrity appearances and performances, the special will celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines by sharing some of their unique stories.

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. "We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host the broadcast, which will air on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. BBC One will air the program on Sunday, April 19.

The special will also be streamed on platforms including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

For information about how to tune in and take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.