Lady Gaga Wins First Tricon Award at 2020 MTV VMAs

Decked out in a silvery, techno Ice Princess ensemble, the "Rain on Me" songstress took the virtual stage after an introduction from Bella Hadid, and she reflected on how much she appreciated being the recipient of the inaugural honor.

"This means a lot to me. It means more to me than you probably even realize," Gaga shared. "I've been making music since I was a little girl, even though I had really, really big dreams, I truly never could have imagined that someday I would be given an award like this that honored me for so many of my passions."

"I want to share this award with everybody at home tonight. Everybody at home who is their own form of a tricon. I wish for you to think right now of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery," Gaga continued. "This has not been an easy year for a lot of people."

"What I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage, and I also hope that people at home that have big dreams, I hope they see me here today accepting this award and know how grateful I am. And I want you to know that you can do this too."

The pop superstar went on to share her hope for the future and how music will serve as a catalyst to inspire social change and cultural shifts.

"I know a renaissance is coming. The wrath of pop culture will inspire you, and the rage of art will empower you," she shared. "This is what I believe. I want nothing more than to be your artist in 2020. It's a total privilege."

How inspirational was @ladygaga's Tricon Award acceptance speech?! We are still in awe! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XKoDxSJiEs — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

The new Tricon Award -- which appears to be replacing MTV's previous Video Vanguard Award -- recognizes artists who have become superstars in multiple fields, such as music, acting, and fashion.

As Hadid explained while introducing Gaga, "You can't just call her a triple threat, because her talents and influence seem endless. She turns pop music into high art. She redefines fashion. She's not only an incredible musician and composer but a powerhouse actor. And she is a bold champion for equality, human rights, and mental health. She is someone who inspires and empowers all of us."

This honor came after Gaga had already taken home awards for Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year, and performed a nine-minute medley.