Lady Gaga's Two Dogs Recovered After Being Kidnapped

Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, have been recovered after being kidnapped earlier this week. A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to ET that the dogs have been returned and reunited with the singer's team. ET has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.

Per the LAPD rep, a person dropped off the dogs at a local police station around 6 p.m. on Friday. It is unknown if the person inquired about the reward money Gaga said she would give to the person who returned them.

Per Associated Press, who was first to report the news, the missing dogs were recovered and unharmed after a woman brought the canines to the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station.

The outlet reports that Gaga's reps and detectives went to the station and confirmed they were the dogs. Gaga is currently filming a movie in Rome. The woman who returned the dogs appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with the shooting on Wednesday, Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division said.

Earlier this week, her dog walker and friend, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking three of the singer's dogs. Her dog Asia managed to escape and was later recovered by police. Meanwhile, Fischer remains hospitalized.

The news comes the same day the singer took to social media to speak out on the tragic news, writing, "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return."

She also added, "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, exclusively spoke to ET over the phone on Friday, where he reacted to the shooting and dognapping. "We pray that the dogs are safe and that they don't experience any harm, and we thank God that Ryan is going to be OK," he said. "We hope that we get through this and everyone can put this behind them."

"It's unfortunate that these guys are down on their luck and they needed money, but to shoot someone for dogs is really a disgusting act," he added. "The entire family is keeping in touch."

A source close to Fischer also told ET on Friday that he is recovering well and breathing on his own. His family said in a statement that he is expected to make a full recovery, and thanked Gaga for her concern for him.

