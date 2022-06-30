Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett 'Tackled' Her in Fight Over His Alleged Cheating

Lala Kent has made damning allegations against Randall Emmett in a just published Los Angeles Times exposé, claiming he "tackled" her after she confronted him over cheating allegations.

The Vanderpump Rules alum told the L.A. Times that an argument in October 2021 allegedly turned violent when she claims Emmet violently knocked her to the ground after she confronted him about allegedly cheating on her. The fight allegedly came after photos surfaced showing Emmett with two women in Nashville. According to the L.A. Times, Emmett rushed back home to L.A., where Kent demanded to see his phone. She claimed he refused, so she grabbed it from him.

"He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground," Kent claimed. "I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. ... That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding."

The outlet reported that it confirmed the accusation with five people who were told about it from Kent following the alleged incident. Emmett denied the allegation via a spokesperson, and his team provided the L.A. Times with a declaration from his longtime nanny who said "neither was on the ground."

"I witnessed Randall and Lala fighting over his phone," the nanny is quoted in the declaration reviewed by the L.A. Times. "The only physical interaction I saw was Randall taking back his phone from Lala."

In a statement to ET, Emmett's spokesperson vehemently denied the allegations.

"The allegations in the Los Angeles Times story are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancee to sway their custody dispute," the statement read. "Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television."

The spokesperson also opened up about Emmett's reluctance to appear on Vanderpump Rules and why he says he ultimately agreed to appear on the Bravo series.

"Randall did not want their relationship discussed on Vanderpump Rules, but after four years of resistance, in 2019, he finally agreed to participate under the condition that his ex-wife and children not be mentioned," the statement continued. "He stepped up to help Lala’s career because the producers had threatened to cut her contract if he did not appear. They ultimately made her contract contingent on Randall’s participation, for which he received no payment."

Kent and Emmett welcomed their first child together in March 2021. Nine months later, they called off their three-year engagement and have no real communication outside of co-parenting. The relationship imploded shortly after the alleged physical fight, and Kent said the alleged cheating had been repeated behavior.

“This has been going on for quite some time,” Kent claimed to host Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live back in January. "Kind of repeated behavior that I had found out about and it’s not just one person, it’s many. I believe that it started right after I got sober. And I don’t know how I didn’t see it.”

When asked about the red flags in their relationship, Kent noted that they were right in front of her, but she wasn’t paying attention.

"The constant phone use," she said was one clue that Emmett might be cheating. "It was glued to him. He couldn’t even go into a massage without his phone on him. And he was very funny if I got anywhere near the phone."

Kent continued, "That should have been a huge red flag to me. And the constant being gone. He was never around. But I just figured, 'Who would creep around with him?'"

In the L.A. Times article, Kent also claimed Emmet tried to get her to sign a non-disclosure agreement during the early part of their relationship, when Vanderpump Rules wanted to include their relationship in the Bravo series. Problem was, the L.A. Times reports, Emmett was still legally married to actress Ambyr Childers, though it's alleged Emmett told Kent they were separated.

In an effort to delicately handle the subject on television, Kent claims Emmett had her meet with one of his attorneys. Kent claims she brought her mother to the meeting, where Kent was offered $14,000 to keep the relationship a secret. Kent claims she and her mother quickly ended the meeting without signing anything or taking the offer.

Emmett and Childers' divorce was finalized in December 2017, and soon after, Emmett and Kent became a couple and got engaged before ultimately splitting up.