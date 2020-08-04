Lance Bass Reveals If Justin Timberlake Participates in *NSYNC's Zoom Happy Hours

The topic came up when Bass talked about hosting the guys -- Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick -- on his podcast, The Daily Podcast With Lance Bass, in honor of the 20th anniversary of their album, No Strings Attached, last month.

"I wasn't surprised he wanted to do it," Bass said of Timberlake, who rarely discusses his boy band days. "We loved it. I thought it was fun. I heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about *NSYNC. He doesn't really talk about *NSYNC too much, but it was great to hear his perspective."

Bass noted that, during the interview, he was most surprised to learn that Timberlake "would be interested in talking about a reunion" of the boy band.

According to Bass, the taping of the interviews for the podcast reignited the members' relationship and "kind of even bonded us even more."

"Especially during this quarantine, your relationships, they get tighter," he explained. "Now we have happy hours every week together on Zoom, which is really fun."

Bass added that "of course" Timberlake participates in the virtual happy hours, before quipping, "[I'm] bringing people together, Andy. Bringing people together."

Watch the video below for more on *NSYNC.