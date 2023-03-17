Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60

Lance Reddick, best known for his work on The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise, has died. He was 60.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," his rep confirmed to ET on Friday. "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

Lt. Park of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that "LAPD responded to a medical emergency call" in the Valley Village-North Hollywood area at 9:25 a.m. Friday morning.

Reddick was most recently promoting the upcoming March 24 release of John Wick 4, where he reprises his role as Charon, a role he has played since the franchise began in 2014.

He was scheduled to make an appearance on next Thursday's The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside John Wick stars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, as well as director Chad Stahelski.

At the time of his death, Reddick had several film and TV projects in various stages. He was set to play Zeus in the Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and had a major role in the White Men Can't Jump remake with Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. Reddick was also slated to reprise his John Wick character for the spinoff film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

In addition to his work in the John Wick franchise, Reddick played Cedric Daniels on all five seasons of David Simon's The Wire. He also starred in Fringe, Bosch, Lost, Oz and most recently Resident Evil. On the big screen, Reddick most recently appeared in One Night in Miami..., Godzilla vs. Kong, Sylvie's Love and Angel Has Fallen.

Reddick's most recent social media posts included a candid photo of him surrounded by his dogs on Thursday and a selfie video shared earlier in the week.

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with Reddick during the John Wick 4 press junket on March 3 where he shared what fueled him and kept him going in life.

"I would say my wife and four dogs," he answered, before emphasizing once more. "My wife and my ambition."