Lance Reddick's Attorney Says Cause of Death is 'Wholly Inconsistent'

Lance Reddick's attorney is not buying the actor's official cause of death. In a statement to ET, James Hornstein says "the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with" the late actor's active lifestyle.

It had been reported that the beloved actor's death certificate listed the immediate cause of death as ischemic heart disease as well as atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. According to the death certificate, first obtained by TMZ, Reddick was also cremated.

But Hornstein, who continues to represent Reddick's widow, Stephanie Reddick, tells ET that "the coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy." He added, "No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions."

As for why the family is not buying heart disease as the cause of death, Hornstein says Reddick was active and healthy.

"Lance was the most physically fit person I’ve ever known. He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home," Hornstein said. "He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle. On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."

Reddick, best known for his work on The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise, died on March 17. He was 60. A rep for the late actor confirmed to ET that "acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly ... from natural causes."

The rep continued, "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

Following his death, Hollywood reacted to his sudden death, including his co-star, Keanu Reeves, who remembered Reddick as a "consummate professional."

Reddick's wife, Stephanie Reddick, soon broke her silence following his death, thanking fans and loved ones for their support during the difficult time.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she shared on Instagram. "I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."