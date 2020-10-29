Lark Voorhies Is Making a Surprise Return to 'Saved by the Bell' -- Here's the First Look!

Lisa Turtle is returning to Bayside! Peacock announced on Thursday that Lark Voorhies will make a special appearance in its upcoming reimagining of Saved by the Bell. Voorhies starred on the series throughout its entire four-season run, from 1989 to 1992.

Voorhies, 46, confirmed the news on social media, sharing a photo of herself sitting behind a desk in a hot pink blazer.

"SURPRISE! Lisa Turtle is getting back together with her Bayside High fam!" she captioned the pic. "The countdown is on so mark your calendars! November 25 on @PeacockTV."

In addition to Voorhies, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are all set to reprise their roles on the series. New actors joining the series include John Michael Higgins, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

A trailer for the reimagined series was released earlier this week. The clip gave fans a peek at grownup Zack Morris (Gosselaar), who's at the center of the story as the governor of California who sends students from closed, underfunded schools to Bayside High, forcing the students there -- one of whom is his son -- to face reality.

When ET spoke with Gosselaar back in April, the 46-year-old actor described how he felt watching the trailer for the first time, after not being on set with the cast for much of the filming.

"I hadn’t been on set, everything for us has just been prep, but watching the trailer and seeing how it's shot, I think it's very smart," he said. "It looks amazing and the content is great."

Saved by the Bell will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock.