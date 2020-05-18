Larsa Pippen Fires Back at Adultery Claims From Fans of Ex Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen refuses to let Scottie Pippen fans hate on her. The 45-year-old mother of four fired back against some online trolls who took offense to her recent Instagram caption.

After she shared a selfie with the caption, "Find someone who’ll put u first!! 🎶," one commenter wrote, "Too bad you didn't put Scottie Pippen first."

That didn't sit well with Larsa, who replied, "really? I did everything for him literally everything."

When another wrote, "That's what Scottie did smh," Larsa shot back, "How do u know that?" The commenter went on to say, "@larsapippen bro he was loyal to you no? Correct me if I'm wrong but didn't you do adultery first?"

Larsa quickly replied, "Stop tripping dude u don't know what you're talking about. I held him down and still do. Just bc I don't air his dirty laundry doesn't mean it doesn't stink I just don't wanna do his laundry anymore."

The estranged pair tied the knot in 1997. Scottie filed for divorce in 2016, but later appeared to have called it off. In November 2018, Larsa then filed for divorce herself citing "irreconcilable differences."

Despite no longer being together, Larsa has been cheering on her ex while watching the Michael Jordan ESPN documentary, The Last Dance. On Sunday she posted videos of herself watching the series on Instagram Live, writing, "Beast mode @scottiepippen."

When questions about the NBA star's salary came up last month, Larsa previously tweeted a screenshot of his more than $100 million earnings, writing, "Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance."