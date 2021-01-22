Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones Just in Time

With less than a month away before Valentine's Day officially arrives, the pressure to plan for the occasion is on. And once you've settled on what you and your significant other (or your closest friends -- socially-distanced, of course) will be doing for the holiday, it's time to get down to the gifts.

There's no question that Valentine's Day is one of the most polarizing days of the year. As a result, shopping for the occasion with your favorite people in mind is often easier said than done. Some people love to receive bouquets of roses by way of flower delivery. Others enjoy chocolate, champagne or jewelry. Of course, these timeless options will be foolproof options for any Valentine's Day. But if you want to go a different route in 2021, there's something to be said about getting something a little unexpected to express your love, too.

So, if you're looking for some last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas to get your loved ones this year, you've come to the right place -- just be sure to order them now to make sure they get to you in time for the big day (and just in case you're waiting for the very last minute, we've added some options that'll deliver to your favorite person virtually, too).

Whether you're scrambling to get a Valentine's gift for the man in your life or you want to buy something for your favorite leading ladies, ET Style has pulled together its favorite gift ideas that'll make it seem like you're a pro in presents.

Ahead, see the last-minute Valentine's Day gifts -- for him, for her and for anyone else your list -- that'll make this year's love day the most memorable one yet.

Sephora

Take a moment to relax and unwind with Lord Jones' High CBD Formula Chill Balm, which you can use after a long bath or after a workout.

$53 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $75)

Brightland

Whether you're planning for a home-cooked dinner for a special occasion, or you cook on the regular, these olive oils are sure to level up your dinners.

$74 AT BRIGHTLAND

Nordstrom

There's nothing quite like a pair of cozy, fluffy slippers -- and these from Ugg are particularly great for wearing around the house or for your regular errands. Plus, this classic red shade is perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.

$100 AT NORDSTROM

Sephora

Whether you're puckering up for your Valentine or just want to treat yourself to some TLC for the holiday, you'll love these lip masks, which are chock-full of plumping collagen and hyaluronic acid as well as hydrating rose flower oil.

$25 AT SEPHORA

Atlas Coffee Club

Want to give someone the gift of coffee from all around the world? A subscription to Atlas Coffee Club is just the one for you.

$99 AT ATLAS COFFEE CLUB (REGULARLY $120)

Urban Outfitters

Capture every moment with your loved ones with this disposable camera, which will take film photos that have a unique, grunge-inspired look.

$24 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

MasterClass

When in doubt, you won't go wrong with a membership to MasterClass -- which provides classes with industry vets (Shonda Rimes, Natalie Portman, Steph Curry and now Issa Rae) in nearly any field you can think of -- for a gift to a loved one.

$180 AT MASTERCLASS

Jambys

No matter who's on the receiving end of these (a friend, a love, or yourself), they're sure to love lounging around in these around the clock.

$35 AT JAMBYS

The Sill

Rather than a traditional flower delivery or bouquet of roses, you and your loved one can grow the classic Valentine's Day flower together.

$46 AT THE SILL

Free People

Celebrating your besties for Galentine's Day? You won't go wrong with this pretty take on a classic '90s hair accessory.

$10 AT FREE PEOPLE

Amazon

To all the beauty lovers out there -- the NuFACE Trinity will be one of the best purchases you make, whether it's for yourself or for a loved one.

$325 AT AMAZON

Alo Yoga

For those of you who have fitness-lovers in your orbit, a gift to Alo Yoga's fitness platform Alo Moves will be one of the best presents yet -- no matter the occasion.

$20/MONTH AT ALO YOGA

Urban Outfitters

Anyone will love having this portable, cooling humidifier within an arm's reach. Keep it on your desk, in the cup holder of your car or on your nightstand to keep your skin hydrated at all hours of the day.

$39 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS