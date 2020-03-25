Laura Bell Bundy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Laura Bell Bundy is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

The 38-year-old Broadway actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I have Corona Virus," she wrote alongside a video. "Going live on Instagram today at 1:30pm to answer any questions you may have about my symptoms and how I’m taking care of myself. Please please stay home, take care of yourselves. God Bless."

In her clip, Bundy says, "Do not be alarmed. I am OK. I am taking everything in stride. I am taking all the nutritional supplement that have been recommended by my doctor. I have been taking herbs for a while as well. What I wanted to do is explain to you some of the symptoms that I have."

She goes on to explain that her symptoms were minor and that over the past weeks she had a headache, a sore throat, a tightness in her chest and shortness of breath. Bundy got tested and then suddenly felt better. She thought she was overthinking her symptoms, however, she began getting the symptoms again and got the results that she was positive.

The Hairspray actress also urged that people stay home and quarantine if they have any symptoms. Bundy is one of a slew of famous faces who have been diagnosed with the flu-like virus. Many, like Idris Elba, have keep their fans updated on their health via social media.

Broadway starPaloma Garcia-Lee also revealed that she was positive for coronavirus in an Instagram posted on Tuesday.

"What a wild time in the world. I want to take a moment to just share that I tested positive for COVID-19 when the shows and our world began to come to a halt. I am inspired to share this to share my experience and hopefully be another voice to take this virus seriously," she wrote in part. "I immediately went into isolation and my symptoms were slightly different than many of the tell tale cases. I did not run a fever, ever, and I never lost my sense of taste/smell. I knew something wasn’t right, I developed extremely bad body aches and eventually breathing struggles, I had many symptoms of a moderate cold."

See how Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Colton Underwood and more celebs are coping with coronavirus in the video below.