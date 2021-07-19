Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and More 'Laguna Beach' Stars Reunite for Fun Weekend Party

The OG crew is back together! Over the weekend a handful of original Laguna Beach stars reunited for some fun.

Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, and Loren Polster all got together with friends for a fun reunion in the picturesque town where they grew up.

Dieter shared a sweet photo of the former reality TV cast, writing, "Sure do love these peoples."

Trey also posted two large group pics with even more pals, writing, "What a dream. Beach party to house party, there's nothing better than bringing good people together."

Stephen commented on the post, writing, "Location A. Thanks, Phillips Pham!"

This is the first in-person reunion the cast has posted about in years. In 2020, the Laguna Beach High School alums got together for a virtual reunion as part of their partnership with #GoodToVote and HeadCount to promote voter registration ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

"I feel like the last time we all might have been in the same room was when we were going to the VMAs one time," Stephen said at the time. "MTV was like 'Here, we're going to launch this show and here's 45 minutes of media training. Go have fun and then this show is going to air on MTV. Good luck!'"