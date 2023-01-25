Lauren Sanchez Opens Up About Jeff Bezos Romance in First Interview Since Going Public With Relationship

Lauren Sanchez is giving insight into her romance with Jeff Bezos. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sanchez shares some of her favorite things about the Amazon founder, their daily life and plans for the future.

"We love to be together and we love to work together," Sanchez tells the outlet, explaining that she and Bezos are tied at the hip. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

Bezos and Sanchez began their courtship in 2019, however, they kept it relatively low-profile until their respective divorces were finalized. Bezos' divorce from his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, was finalized in April 2019, while Sanchez's divorce from Patrick Whitesell was settled in October 2019.

Sanchez gushed to WSJ about her humor-filled relationship with Bezos. "He's really funny. He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy," she says. "When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there."

Bezos -- who is, at the time of publication, the fourth richest man in the world -- enjoys his Sunday mornings in a surprisingly down-to-earth fashion, according to Sanchez. Every Sunday he makes "the best pancakes in the world," she shares.

"He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I'm like, 'OK, you're the smartest man in the world; why don't you have this memorized yet?'" Sanchez jokes.

Aside from their romantic relationship, Sanchez and Bezos have coupled their philanthropic goals as well. "Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," Sanchez says.

In November 2022, Bezos and Sanchez told CNN in a joint interview that he planned to donate a significant portion of his $124 billion fortune to climate, social and political endeavors.

In what Sanchez has dubbed "strategic giving," she and Bezos are focused on finding places and people to allocate funds to.

"You want to give money away and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people, and that it's going to the right places," she explained. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."

"We believe in investing in individuals who are closest to the ground, working hands-on with the people whose lives we all hope to positively touch and transform," she concluded.