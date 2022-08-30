Laverne Cox Is Mistaken for Beyonce at the U.S. Open and She's Loving It

Talk about a Renaissance! Laverne Cox received the ultimate compliment on Monday night when she attended the U.S. Open to cheer Serena Williams on.

The 50-year-old Inventing Anna star was seated in the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, wearing a face mask. That paired with a black sheer top, brown leather pants, and hoop earrings made several people mistake Laverne for Beyoncé online and in broadcasts from the match.

Coincidentally, Laverne shared a video of herself getting ready set to Beyoncé's song "PURE/HONEY," ahead of the match. Once the comparisons were made, the Emmy-nominated actress gushed about the moment online.

"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!" Laverne wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself in the stands. "Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce."

Laverne also responded to several tweets about the mixup. See the funniest reactions below:

Laverne Cox right now pic.twitter.com/bTZeUWfIBV — Abuela’s Umbrella (@JasmeanMachine) August 30, 2022

I know you’ve received a lot of accolades, but surely being mistaken for Beyoncé is up there!! — Michael John (@bowtiedbeyonce) August 30, 2022

I’m weak at y’all thinking Laverne Cox was Beyoncè lmao I know Laverne is going to love that lmao — THIQUE (@auntieashh) August 30, 2022

I know Laverne Cox is cocky as hell right now 🤣🤣🤣 and should be cuz if I got mistaken for Beyonce on national television I would never shut up — Noelle Silva Stan Account (@amarihatescake) August 30, 2022

Laverne Cox being mistaken for Beyoncé is giving me life 😆❤️ — Autistic Tennis Fan (@AutisticTennis) August 30, 2022

So Laverne Cox & Beyoncé need to go ahead and do a beautiful liar remix video becauseeeee — Kris (@kingkrisxxi) August 30, 2022

This isn't the first link between Beyonce and Laverne. In a 2016 episode of Lip Sync Battle, the Orange Is the New Black star channeled her inner Beyoncé in a tribute to the pop star's Super Bowl Halftime show and received flowers and a personalized note from Queen Bey as a result.

“Thank you Beyonce for such a thoughtful gesture. You didn't have to but it means so much that you did. I am so happy you enjoyed the#LipSyncBattle tribute to Destiny's Child. You know I live for everything you do. EVERYTHING!! Thank you, thank you thank you!!!!” Laverne wrote at the time.

In 2020, Laverne told ET, "Everybody knows that live for Beyoncé. I try not to worship gods on earth or goddesses, but I worship Beyoncé."