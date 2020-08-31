Lea Michele Celebrates Birthday With Baby Ever -- See the Sweet Snap!

Lea Michele is ringing in her first birthday as a mom!

The actress turned 34 over the weekend, and to celebrate, she shared a pic of her cuddling up close to her newborn son, Ever. Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed their baby boy (their first child together) on Aug. 20.

"34✨," Michele captioned the sweet new snap, which featured a cake that read, "Happy Birthday Mom!"

Just days after news broke of Ever's arrival, Michele shared a black-and-white pic of her and Reich holding their baby's tiny little foot.

"ForEver grateful for this true blessing," she gushed on Instagram.

ET learned back in April that Michele was pregnant with her first child. In the months following, the former Glee star documented her pregnancy journey on social media, sharing adorable pics of her cradling her baby bump.

