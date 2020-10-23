LeAnn Rimes Releases 'Coyote Ugly' MegaMix Lyric Video: Watch

Twenty years later, and fans still can't fight the moonlight! In honor of the 20th anniversary of Coyote Ugly, LeAnn Rimes, who provided four songs for the hit film's original soundtrack, has released a new MegaMix of her songs in the cult classic.

The four-minute mix features a mash-up of "Can't Fight the Moonlight," The Right Kind of Wrong," "Please Remember," and "But I Do Love You," all with a dance track beat.

Each of the individual dance tracks will be released in the coming weeks.

Rimes opened up to ET's Lauren Zima on Thursday about releasing the songs, saying, "The music really has seemed to stick with people for all this time and they passed it down to their daughters... There's just something about it. It's nice to be able to take the four songs that I did for the film and really re-release this as a MegaMix, as a dance mix. It has even more attitude than it did the first time around."

Rimes has a special place in her heart for the 2000 film starring Piper Perabo, Bridget Moynahan, Izabella Mikom, Maria Bello, John Goodman, Adam Garcia and Tyra Banks. She was just 17 when she appeared briefly in the film, dancing on top of the bar at the end of the movie.

"It was like a kid playing dress up to be honest," she told ET. "I was so young, so there was some acting there for sure. I was looking around at other women and emulating what they were doing 'cause I was still growing into myself. I was so, so little. I look at that video and I'm like, 'Man, I know.' You know how you know what you're feeling at the time? Then at the same time you're like, 'Man, I was faking that really well.'"