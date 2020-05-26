'Legends of Tomorrow' Gets Trapped in 'Star Trek' in This Epic Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Engage!

Legends of Tomorrow goes meta for Tuesday's episode, titled "The One Where We're Trapped on TV," when the team blasts off to different iconic television shows -- from Friends to Downton Abbey to Star Trek -- in an effort to stay safe. But we're talking about the Legends, so of course things get a little hairy.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) find themselves transported to the world of Starfleet, taking on the Captain Kirk and Spock roles, respectively, and it's as if we're actually in an episode of Star Trek.

"Captain Mala, report!" Sara charges onto the bridge in her captain's uniform.

"It's a Gromulan warship, captains," Captain Mala updates the starship leaders, a wink at Star Trek's Romulan nemeses.

When Ava suggests they hail the Gromulans, Sara has other ideas. "Wouldn't it be more logical to attack the warship before it attacks us?" she inquires.

But Ava scoffs at Sara's plan of attack, arguing in a very Spock-like manner that they'd be firing on every starship they encountered.

"Is there something wrong with that?" Sara asks flirtatiously. But after taking a second to think it through, she agrees to Ava's way of dealing with the Gromulans, hailing them so they can talk it out.

Whatever the Gromulans -- led by Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) -- are saying isn't good. "Can we kill them now?" Sara asks. Watch ET's exclusive first look to see what happens next.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

