Leigh-Anne Pinnock Alludes to Jesy Nelson Controversy In Birthday Speech: 'I Know My Character'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is speaking her piece.

"Take them text messages and shove it up your f—ing ass," Minaj directed at the new mother of twins. "Let her enjoy this time. If you was in this group and haven't talked about this sh*t for 10 years... If you want a solo career baby girl just say that... If that's how you felt, why were you kiki'ing with her and being in videos with her for 10 years."

"It screams insecurity,” she added. "It screams that you're jealous. And now you just look like a big, jealous Bozo."

Nelson has faced intense backlash from the general public for her appearance in the music video where she sports a deep tan and wears outfits reminiscent of '90s hip hop and R&B fashion. Nelson defended her appearance in the video, refuting comments that she has a spray tan in the video and noting that she has "naturally curly hair," so she didn't think sporting a super-curly wig would be a problem.

Jesy Nelson’s solo debut #Boyz is cute and the video was a fun 00s throwback. But it’s 4 minutes of blatant cultural appropriation:



- The Blackfishing

- Lowriders and bikes

- Gold teeth

- The aesthetic

- The hair

- The lollipops

😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/YtZ3qzRxZy — Skylar Ezell is a Black, Broke, and Bougie Writer (@Skylar_Writer) October 8, 2021

While neither Pinnock nor her Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards have publically addressed the controversy surrounding Nelson's new song, they all unfollowed her on Instagram over the weekend of its debut. And from Pinnock's emotional speech during her birthday party, it's clear that the singer isn't unaffected by the disparaging comments being thrown at her by her former collaborators.

"I'm 30 years old, I know my character - you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f*cking character. That is all I care about," she told her nearest and dearest while fighting back tears. "I am so proud of everything I have achieved; the most beautiful fiancé who I'm still pretty much obsessed with and the two most perfect f*cking babies."

"You best believe everything I f*cking stand for, everything that I am fighting for, it's for them. And I will never stop," she added to the cheers of the partygoers. "I have found my voice now and I will continue to use it. Tonight we celebrate life, health, good friends and amazing family. I love you all."

Pinnock's footballer fiancé took over the mic to say his piece, saying, "If anyone has anything to say, come and find me."

Gray ended his speech on a sweet note, telling the mother of his children that he hoped their twins grow up "just like you."

Nelson left the group in December 2020, revealing that the job has recently taken a toll on her mental health. She has since shared how "truly unhappy" she felt in the group and recently revealed that she and her Little Mix "sisters" had not spoken since her exit.

"We've sent a few texts, but that's it. I can't explain it, it's like there has to be this distance," Nelson said in an interview with Glamour UK. "We were so close so you can't do in-between, there has to be space and hopefully at some point in the future, we can all come back together."