Leona Lewis Pregnant With First Child -- See Her Baby Bump

Leona Lewis is going to be a mom! The 36-year-old singer announced that she's pregnant with her first child by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump to social media.

"Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️," she captioned the pic of herself in a chic black dress.

Lewis' husband, Dennis Jauch, also posted the photo to Instagram, writing, "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer ❤️ You're one hot a** Mama @leonalewis."

Lewis and Jauch, a pro dancer and choreographer, were first romantically connected in 2010. In 2019, the couple got married in Tuscany, Italy.

A few of the couple's famous friends commented on the baby news.

Vanessa Williams wrote, "Yay!!!!," while Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber reacted, "🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 congratulations."

Jordin Sparks also commented, "OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!," and Cynthia Erivo wrote, "Congratulations!!!!❤️"

Additionally, Julianne Hough reacted, "❤️❤️❤️ congrats!"

For more celebrity baby news, check out the links below.