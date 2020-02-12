Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Look Unrecognizable on Set of New Movie - Pics

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are back to work with new looks.

The two Oscar-winning stars were photographed on the set of their upcoming film, Don't Look Up, at South Station in Boston on Tuesday. In the pics, Lawrence, 30, rocks a mustard sweater, forest green jacket and dark jeans. She's also sporting red hair and blunt bangs.

DiCaprio, 46, wearing glasses and with a shaggy haircut wears a checkered shirt, with a dark blazer and jeans. The two roll their luggage as they walk along the train platform.

Directed by Adam McKay, Don't Look Up follows Lawrence and DiCaprio as astronomers who try to warn everyone on Earth that a giant meteorite will destroy the planet in six months. The film includes a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry and Ariana Grande among others.

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lawrence was last seen in the 2019 film X-Men: Dark Phoenix. DiCaprio, meanwhile, received praise for his role in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. The two Hollywood A-listers have a slew of projects in the work, but Don't Look Up marks their first time working together.

Lawrence, who is relatively private about her personal life, recently opened up about enjoying quarantine with husband Cooke Maroney amid the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted during Dear Media's Absolutely Not podcast that all the extra quality time hasn't been so bad on her end.

"I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who's ever lived," she said. "Like Cooke's biggest joke with me, he's like, 'Oh, you want to go directly back to the apartment babe?' Or like, 'Oh no, you have to stay in bed again today.'"

For more on Lawrence, see below.