Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been revealed. The comedian died in October of sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles coroner confirms to ET. He was 67.

The former cause occurs when there is a malfunction in the electrical system of the heart that leads to a dangerously fast heartbeat and ventricular fibrillation. The latter cause, meanwhile, is the build-up of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls that leads to obstruction of blood flow.

Jordan, whose manner of death is listed as natural, got into a car accident in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. At the time, TMZ reported that the comedian was driving when it was suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building.

A statement released by the Los Angeles Fire Department shortly thereafter revealed that, when they arrived at the scene, they discovered a gray sedan had collided with a curb and tree upon their arrival.

It was then that they found Jordan pulseless and not breathing. LAFD responders quickly freed him from his seat belt and removed him from the vehicle to begin CPR and defibrillation, which continued with advanced life support measures by LAFD Paramedics for more than 40 minutes. After no change in his vital signs, the LAFD, with the concurrence of the medical control Physician at the Paramedic Base Station Hospital, determined Jordan deceased at the scene at 9:38 a.m.

Following Jordan's death, his rep told ET that "the world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan." A memorial for the late actor was held nearly a month later in his native Chattanooga, Tennessee.